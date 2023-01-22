Keith Mitchell shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 22nd at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Mitchell hit his 286 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.