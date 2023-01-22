Strong putting brings Justin Suh an even-par round four of the American Express

Justin Suh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his day tied for 54th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Justin Suh had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Suh to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Suh hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Suh hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Suh to even for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Suh hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to even-par for the round.