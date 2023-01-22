Strong putting brings Justin Rose a 7-under 65 in round four of the American Express

Justin Rose hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 26th at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Justin Rose chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Rose chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Rose hit his 216 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rose to 7 under for the round.