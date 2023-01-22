  • Strong putting brings Justin Rose a 7-under 65 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2023, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2023, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.