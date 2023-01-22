Justin Lower shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the American Express

Justin Lower hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Lower had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lower's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Lower chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lower to 6 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Lower hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 7 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 5 under for the round.