  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2023, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett's soft wedge yields birdie at The American Express

    In the second round of The American Express 2023, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.