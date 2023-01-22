Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express

Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 54th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.