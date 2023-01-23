  • Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

  • After a final-round 68 to win The American Express 2023 by one shot, Jon Rahm discusses a tough battle with Davis Thompson on Sunday, with some narrowly-missed putts, and pulling off the tough shots down the stretch to win his second PGA TOUR title of 2023.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm speaks after winning The American Express

