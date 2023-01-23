Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

Jon Rahm hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 27 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Rahm had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rahm's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

Rahm tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.