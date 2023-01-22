Jason Day putts well in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Jason Day hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 18th at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Jason Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Day's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

Day hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 5 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 5 under for the round.