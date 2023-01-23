J.T. Poston shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 23 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 6th at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Poston had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poston's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Poston's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.