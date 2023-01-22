Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express

Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 18th at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 third, Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgs at 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Higgs had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Higgs's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Higgs's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 184 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Higgs hit his tee at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.