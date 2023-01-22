Harry Hall putts well in round four of the American Express

Harry Hall hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hall finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Harry Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harry Hall to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Hall chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Hall chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Hall had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 4 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hall chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 5 under for the round.