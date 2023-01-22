Harrison Endycott shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the American Express

Harrison Endycott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 22nd at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Endycott had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Endycott chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Endycott's 98 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 4 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Endycott chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 5 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Endycott chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 5 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Endycott hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 6 under for the round.