Strong putting brings Garrick Higgo a 9-under 63 in round four of the American Express

Garrick Higgo hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his day tied for 11th at 22 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Garrick Higgo hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrick Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Higgo had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Higgo's his second shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Higgo's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgo had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 6 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Higgo hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 7 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Higgo chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Higgo's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 9 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 7th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 10 under for the round.