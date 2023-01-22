Erik van Rooyen delivers a bogey-free 10-under 62 in the fourth at the American Express

Erik van Rooyen hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 6th at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Erik van Rooyen had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, van Rooyen chipped in his third shot from 34 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, van Rooyen's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, van Rooyen had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, van Rooyen's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, van Rooyen had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 9 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 10 under for the round.