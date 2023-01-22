  • Erik van Rooyen delivers a bogey-free 10-under 62 in the fourth at the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2023, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Erik van Rooyen closes with birdie to shoot 62 at The American Express

