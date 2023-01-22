Eric Cole shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

Eric Cole hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Cole finished his day tied for 36th at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Cole had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Cole's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Cole hit his 239 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Cole to 4 under for the round.