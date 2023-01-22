Dylan Wu shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express

Dylan Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 32nd at 17 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 third, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Wu hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Wu chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 under for the round.