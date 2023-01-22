Denny McCarthy putts well in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 50th at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy's tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McCarthy's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, McCarthy had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy tee shot went 238 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McCarthy's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.