  • Dean Burmester finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2023, Dean Burmester makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Dean Burmester makes opening birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2023, Dean Burmester makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.