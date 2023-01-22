Dean Burmester finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Dean Burmester hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 54th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 first, Burmester's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burmester had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Burmester chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

Burmester got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Burmester had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Burmester his second shot was a drop and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.