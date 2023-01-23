Davis Thompson putts well in round four of the American Express

Davis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day in 2nd at 26 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Davis Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Davis Thompson to even for the round.

Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.