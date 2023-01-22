Davis Riley shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Davis Riley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 65th at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Riley's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Riley had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Riley's 168 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

Riley missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Riley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at 3 under for the round.

Riley got a double bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.