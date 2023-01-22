Danny Lee putts himself to a 7-under 65 in final round of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Danny Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 16th at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 second, Danny Lee's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 7 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Lee's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lee's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 7 under for the round.