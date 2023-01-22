Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 11th at 22 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 second, Bezuidenhout's 138 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bezuidenhout had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.