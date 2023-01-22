  • Chris Kirk delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2023, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Kirk controls wedge and birdies at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2023, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.