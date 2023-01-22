Chris Kirk delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the American Express

Chris Kirk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Kirk finished his day tied for 3rd at 25 under with Xander Schauffele; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; and Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Chris Kirk had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kirk's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kirk had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kirk's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 8 under for the round.