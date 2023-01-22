Cameron Young shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Cameron Young hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 26th at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 first, Young's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Young had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Young's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Young had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 6 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 5 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Young hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Young to 6 under for the round.