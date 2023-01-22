Byeong Hun An shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express

Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, An hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, An hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, An hit his 215 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.