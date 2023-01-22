Brendan Steele shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Brendan Steele hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 32nd at 17 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 10th, Steele's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Steele had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Steele's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 6 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Steele's tee shot went 243 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 6 under for the round.