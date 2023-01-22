Ben Griffin putts well in round four of the American Express

Ben Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 32nd at 17 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Ben Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin hit his tee at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Griffin's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Griffin had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Griffin's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.