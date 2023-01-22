Beau Hossler shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 50th at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hossler's tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hossler's 75 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Hossler had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.