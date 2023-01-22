Austin Cook shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 36th at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Cook chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cook's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 third, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Cook chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.