  • Andrew Putnam putts well in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2023, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam's opening wedge and birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2023, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.