Andrew Putnam putts well in round four of the American Express

Andrew Putnam hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 36th at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Andrew Putnam had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Putnam's 204 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.