7-over 79 by Andrew Landry in final round of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day in 68th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

Landry got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Landry his second shot was a drop and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Landry's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 132 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Landry's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 8 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 7 over for the round.