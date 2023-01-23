Anders Albertson shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express

Anders Albertson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Albertson finished his day tied for 62nd at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

Albertson tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Albertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Albertson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Albertson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Albertson to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Albertson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Albertson's 189 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to 2 under for the round.