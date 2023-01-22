Alex Smalley putts himself to a 9-under 63 in final round of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Alex Smalley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 22nd at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 10th, Alex Smalley's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Smalley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Smalley's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 6 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Smalley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Smalley's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 8 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 9 under for the round.