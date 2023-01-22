  • Adam Hadwin shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2023, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
    Adam Hadwin chips it tight and birdies at The American Express

