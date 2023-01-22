Adam Hadwin shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 18th at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.