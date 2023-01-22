Aaron Baddeley putts well in round four of the American Express

Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his day tied for 50th at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Aaron Baddeley had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Baddeley's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.