Xander Schauffele shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 16th at 15 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Schauffele chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 165-yard par-3 17th green, Schauffele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schauffele at 5 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 439-yard par-4 18th, Schauffele chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.