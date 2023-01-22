Will Gordon shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Will Gordon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 79th at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the par-4 second, Gordon's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

Gordon hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Gordon's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Gordon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gordon at 2 under for the round.