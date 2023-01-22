Trevor Cone finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Trevor Cone hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cone finished his day tied for 120th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Cone got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Cone got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cone to 2 over for the round.

Cone got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cone to 3 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Cone's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Cone hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Cone chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to even-par for the round.