Tony Finau shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the American Express

Tony Finau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 16th at 15 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Finau had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Finau's 78 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Finau's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Finau chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Finau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.