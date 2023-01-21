Tom Kim shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Tom Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 5th at 18 under with Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; and J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 second, Kim's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kim hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.