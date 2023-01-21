Thomas Detry putts well in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Thomas Detry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Detry finished his day tied for 21st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the par-4 third, Thomas Detry's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas Detry to 1 under for the round.

Detry got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Detry had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Detry hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 4 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Detry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 5 under for the round.