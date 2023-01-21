Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Taylor Pendrith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 79th at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

Pendrith got a double bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Pendrith at 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Pendrith to 1 under for the round.