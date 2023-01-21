Taylor Moore comes back from a rocky start in round three of the American Express

Taylor Moore hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Moore finished his day tied for 79th at 8 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Moore had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.