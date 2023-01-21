Taylor Montgomery shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the American Express

Taylor Montgomery hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 5th at 18 under with Tom Kim, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; and J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Montgomery had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 6 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Montgomery got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.

Montgomery hit his tee at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Montgomery to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Montgomery's 183 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 7 under for the round.