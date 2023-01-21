Sung Kang shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the American Express

Sung Kang hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 120th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Kang chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Kang had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Kang chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 165-yard par-3 17th green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kang's 83 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kang at 5 under for the round.