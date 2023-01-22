Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 49th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink hit his tee at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.