  • Si Woo Kim rebounds from poor front in third round of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Si Woo Kim makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim sinks a 26-foot birdie putt at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Si Woo Kim makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.