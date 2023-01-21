Si Woo Kim rebounds from poor front in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kim finished his day tied for 27th at 13 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the par-4 10th, Si Woo Kim's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Kim's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Kim his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kim's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kim hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.