  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 17 at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.