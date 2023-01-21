Scottie Scheffler shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the American Express

Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 9th at 17 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 6 under for the round.