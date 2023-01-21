Scott Piercy rebounds from poor front in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Scott Piercy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Piercy finished his day tied for 21st at 14 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Scott Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Piercy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Piercy's 98 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.