Scott Harrington putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the American Express

Scott Harrington hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his day tied for 120th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Scott Harrington had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Harrington reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Harrington at 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Harrington's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.