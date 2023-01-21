Sam Stevens putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the American Express

In his third round at the American Express, Sam Stevens hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stevens finished his day tied for 36th at 12 under; Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 23 under; J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 3rd at 19 under; and Tom Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Sam Burns, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 18 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Sam Stevens hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stevens's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Stevens had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Stevens's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Stevens had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 5 under for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Stevens chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 6 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Stevens chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 6 under for the round.